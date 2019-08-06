Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Traffic is moving on the Island Highway aproximately eight kilometres north of Campbell River after a logging truck rolled onto its side earlier this afternoon.
The road had been closed as emergency crews attended the scene.
I’m on the scene of an overturned logging truck crash just north of Campbell River. Highway 19 now closed again as crews try to deal with the truck pic.twitter.com/Zs8XZUhEYA
— Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) August 6, 2019
The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic northbound at Barge Terminal Road, Drive BC VI says.
OPEN – #BCHwy19 Vehicle incident now open to single lane alternating traffic NB at Barge Terminal Rd. 8 KM north of #CampbellRiver #VanIsle
— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) August 6, 2019
More to come.