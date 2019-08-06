Traffic was stopped eight kilometres north of Campbell River at Barge Terminal Road after a logging truck rolled onto its side earlier this afternoon. Traffic is now moving through single lane alternating traffic. Photo by David Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Traffic is moving again alternating through a single lane

Traffic is moving on the Island Highway aproximately eight kilometres north of Campbell River after a logging truck rolled onto its side earlier this afternoon.

The road had been closed as emergency crews attended the scene.

The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic northbound at Barge Terminal Road, Drive BC VI says.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.
Next story
Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

Just Posted

Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Traffic is moving again alternating through a single lane

Drought ratings drop amid soggy conditions on Vancouver Island

July saw steady rainfall following drought-like conditions

Salmon Capital – Campbell River funded by Storyhive

Local filmmakers receive $50,000 for documentary, and already have a sequel planned

Sunny skies, warm temperatures to continue in the Campbell River area

Very sunny skies today and the rest of this week are in… Continue reading

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two… Continue reading

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Keith Urban to be back for Sunfest 2020 in Cowichan

A rainstorm Thursday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and Sunfest just got better from there

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Most Read