Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Traffic is moving again alternating through a single lane

Traffic was stopped eight kilometres north of Campbell River at Barge Terminal Road after a logging truck rolled onto its side earlier this afternoon. Traffic is now moving through single lane alternating traffic. Photo by David Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Traffic is moving on the Island Highway aproximately eight kilometres north of Campbell River after a logging truck rolled onto its side earlier this afternoon.

The road had been closed as emergency crews attended the scene.

I’m on the scene of an overturned logging truck crash just north of Campbell River. Highway 19 now closed again as crews try to deal with the truck pic.twitter.com/Zs8XZUhEYA — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) August 6, 2019

The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic northbound at Barge Terminal Road, Drive BC VI says.

OPEN – #BCHwy19 Vehicle incident now open to single lane alternating traffic NB at Barge Terminal Rd. 8 KM north of #CampbellRiver #VanIsle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) August 6, 2019

More to come.

