Oyster River and Campbell River firefighters attend a house fire on Chantrelle Way south of Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Emergency crews attend fire south of Campbell River

Oyster River and Campbell River firefighters are on the scene at a house fire on Chantrelle Way south of Campbell River.

Chantrelle Way is located 5.5 km up York Road which is about 10 km south of Campbell River city limits.

