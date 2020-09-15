Elk remains dumped at side of logging road near Campbell River

The remains of two elk were dumped on the side of Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Highway 19 and south of Quinsam Crossing – a popular spot for dumping processed carcasses and other garbage. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The remains of two elk have been dumped at a popular spot for discarding trash on Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River.

The spot south of Quinsam Crossing commercial development is commonly used for illegal dumping of trash and animal remains. Two years ago the dumping of otter skeletons created a stir in the community when they were found. Initially, they were thought to be wolf remains but it was concluded that they were otter remains.

At the site are the heads and skins of two elk with the lower part of their legs deposited nearby. They are within sight of a sign urging people to report poaching. A phone tip to the Campbell River Mirror alerted us to the elk remains with the caller suggesting they were poached. However, there are Limited Entry Hunting elk openings underway in the area.

Dumping animal remains is not illegal, although it is recommended by the Ministry of Environment that they be disposed of away from human habitation and the likelihood of being seen by the public. These elk remains are not far from the Quinsam Crossing on Willis Road and immediately on the side of the paved portion of Duncan Bay Main heading south.

