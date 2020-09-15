The remains of two elk were dumped on the side of Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Highway 19 and south of Quinsam Crossing – a popular spot for dumping processed carcasses and other garbage. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Elk remains dumped at side of logging road near Campbell River

Location is commonly used to dump trash and animal remains

The remains of two elk have been dumped at a popular spot for discarding trash on Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River.

The spot south of Quinsam Crossing commercial development is commonly used for illegal dumping of trash and animal remains. Two years ago the dumping of otter skeletons created a stir in the community when they were found. Initially, they were thought to be wolf remains but it was concluded that they were otter remains.

RELATED: New conclusion reached in Campbell River animal skeleton mystery – otters

At the site are the heads and skins of two elk with the lower part of their legs deposited nearby. They are within sight of a sign urging people to report poaching. A phone tip to the Campbell River Mirror alerted us to the elk remains with the caller suggesting they were poached. However, there are Limited Entry Hunting elk openings underway in the area.

Dumping animal remains is not illegal, although it is recommended by the Ministry of Environment that they be disposed of away from human habitation and the likelihood of being seen by the public. These elk remains are not far from the Quinsam Crossing on Willis Road and immediately on the side of the paved portion of Duncan Bay Main heading south.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The remains of two elk were dumped on the side of Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Highway 19 and south of Quinsam Crossing at a popular spot for dumping processed carcasses and other garbage. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The remains of two elk were dumped on the side of Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Highway 19 and south of Quinsam Crossing – a popular spot for dumping processed carcasses and other garbage. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health official confirm

Just Posted

Elk remains dumped at side of logging road near Campbell River

Location is commonly used to dump trash and animal remains

Ten per cent of Campbell River elementary and middle school students opt for distributed learning

District says it will offer a remote French immersion program

UPDATE: Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire

Light smoke sets off alarm

Campbell River volleyball player among female trailblazers in new national program

Grade 12 student-athlete Emoni Bush is part of the 16-member National Exellence Program in Richmond

School board not consulted on Dogwood supportive housing project: chairperson

Board discussed letters received at meeting, but won’t take any action

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health official confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced on Monday that he will not be seeking reelection

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Most Read