Elk Falls suspension bridge area to re-open July 1

It’s shaping up to be a happy Canada Day indeed. The Elk Falls suspension bridge area and Millennium Trail are set to re-open July 1, BC Hydro announced this morning.

It’s one of the last recreation areas around Campbell River to re-open, but that’s because the bridge receives about 200,000 visitors per year, a news release said.

RELATED: Canyon View Trail opens, but Elk Falls Suspension Bridge remains closed

BC Parks and BC Hydro are reminding visitors to travel in small groups, maintain proper physical distancing, avoid congested areas, wash or sanitize hands often, and avoid high-touch areas like railings and interpretive signs.

BC Hydro’s Campbell River Hydroelectric Discovery Centre, next to the Elk Falls suspension bridge parking lot, is scheduled to re-open in early July. BC Hydro and the Museum at Campbell River are working on plans for a safe re-opening.

“We are excited to full open these wonderful community amenities up again,” said BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson. “Thank you for helping keep everyone safe and our shared recreation areas open.”

RELATED: Elk Falls experience to get a virtual facelift

The Canyon View Trail, which opened up May 14 has seen an increase in use, he said.

If there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the future, BC Parks and BC Hydro may announce future closures.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River