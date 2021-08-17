A section of the Canyon View Trail in Elk Falls Provincial Park. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Elk Falls Park trail improvements underway

Visitors warned of work on Millenium and Canyon View trails

BC Parks is performing trail, boardwalk and bridge reconstruction work at Elk Falls Provincial Park, resulting in trail closures through August.

Upgrades to the Millennium Trail boardwalk are underway and are projected to be finished by Aug. 23.

A southwest section of the Canyon View Trail is being upgraded starting Aug. 23, with hikers being routed along John Hart Road. This work is expected to be completed by Aug. 27.

A northwest section of Canyon View Trail is also being worked on, starting Aug. 23, to be completed by September. 1.

BC Parks is asking visitors to adhere to trail closures for safety.

A map of the closures may be found on the BC Park’s website.

