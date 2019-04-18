Green party leader Elizabeth May and fiance John Kidder will wed at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral on Earth Day – April 22. (Photo Courtesy Julia Kidder)

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

In a show of love for the planet and one another, Green party leader Elizabeth May and B.C. man John Kidder will wed on International Earth Day in Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral.

The planetary union will be a ‘low-carbon affair,’ with guests encouraged to arrive via bicycle, bus, train or ferry, and the wedding party will be heading to the reception in a cavalcade of electric cars.

READ ALSO: Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

The Island-centric wedding will see the couple’s Vancouver Island friends create floral wreaths and bouquets from locally-sourced flowers and Salt Spring Island designer Sue Earle design and create May’s wedding dress.

May and Kidder met during the 2013 B.C. provincial election when Kidder was a Green Party candidate in the B.C. Interior.

Kidder is a retired technology entrepreneur from Ashcroft. He was one of the founders of the Green Party in 1983.

According to a news release from the Green Party, the couple “share a deep commitment to planetary issues.”

The ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on April 22 at the Christ Church Cathedral at 930 Burdett Avenue.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protestors to be criminally charged

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Just Posted

Limits on chinook sport fishing to cause economic ripple effect in Campbell River

DFO says policy needed to prevent collapse of wild stocks, but concerns raised about economic impact

Clothesline Project in Campbell River is a choir of voices raised against abuse

‘It brings up a lot of emotions for people and starts the conversation about violence against women’

Fisheries Department announces conservation measures to protect chinook in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

Community invited to discuss root causes of drug use in Campbell River

Draft report looks at current and historical drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Campbell River condo owners rear salmon fry for release into the sea

Salmon enhancement project made possible with donations from local companies and organizations

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

Contaminated soil to stay at contentious Shawnigan Lake site?

Reaction: “The community would lose their minds if this plan proceeds.”

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Snowbirds arrive on Vancouver Island for annual spring training

VIDEO: Acrobatic air team back in Comox for annual spring training

Vancouver Island restaurant among Canada’s most sustainable eateries

Locals in Courtenay only B.C. or small city establishment to make the top six list

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read