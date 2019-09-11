Westwold elementary, located 45 minutes east of Kamloops. (SD73 photo)

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

  • Sep. 11, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

An elementary school east of Kamloops will be open this school year – for now – after the minimum requirement of six students enrolled.

School District 73 superintendent Alison Sidow said the required minimum of six students have now enrolled at Westwold elementary, located about 45 minutes outside of Kamloops. The news elicited a round of applause from trustees on Monday night.

“We need them to stay until September 30,” Sidow noted.

ALSO READ: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

In January, the school board voted to keep Westwold open as a K-7 school this year as long as at least six students were enrolled by the end of September.

Westwold was shuttered last fall when no students were enrolled to start the school year. Six students is the minimum amount needed to make the school viable both financially and from an educational point of view.

The school district receives a grant of $166,800 from the Ministry of Education in to operate Westwold, which costs in the neighbourhood of approximately $209,000 to run. With provincial funding for six students on top of that, the district is able to break even on cost.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Just Posted

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

Campbell River’s first Art and Earth Festival preparations well under way

Three-day event culminates in annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on World Rivers Day on Sept. 22

VIDEO: Circus sets up in Campbell River

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic”

Campbell River one of 25 communities to host 2019-2020 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River

VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

‘You get out in the fresh air and enjoy our beautiful places,’ says organizer

VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

‘You get out in the fresh air and enjoy our beautiful places,’ says organizer

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Nanaimo girl made it her mission to find the cat on the ‘missing’ poster

10-year-old Bella Salvino, on her bike, locates lost cat

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Most Read