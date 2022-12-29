The new charging station in Sayward opened on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy BC Hydro

The new charging station in Sayward opened on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy BC Hydro

Electric Vehicle charger opened in Sayward

Charging station can add 50 km of range in 10 minutes

Electric Vehicle drivers in Sayward got an extra holiday season gift from BC Hydro.

On Dec. 20, a new electric vehicle fast charging site was opened in the village. This site was the latest of 130 public fast chargers in B.C.

“We are working to make it easier for drivers in B.C. to go electric and use more of B.C.’s clean, reliable hydroelectricity,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. “This charging location in Sayward will help make public charging more convenient as a growing number of people on Vancouver Island make the switch to electric vehicles.”

The Sayward site is located at the Sayward Co-op, 1590 Sayward Road. There are two fifty-kilowatt charging units that can add 50 km of driving to the average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes. One of the chargers is large enough to accommodate bigger trucks and trailers. The location also includes a curb-less design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.

“This new charge site in Sayward is a great addition to the network of public charging sites on northern Vancouver Island,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “The site is convenient for drivers using the North Island Highway. The location is also wheelchair accessible and has lighting to enhance safety for all users.”

Just about 40 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. The electric vehicle charger network is part of BC Hydro’s Electrification Plan. The plan, which was released in Sept. 2021, has initiatives to encourage people, businesses and industries to switch to hydro-electricity in an effort to reduce emissions.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” says Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. “BC Hydro will add 325 charging units to its network at 145 sites within the next five years.”

BC Hydro’s provincewide fast charging network currently includes 130 charging units at 81 sites in communities throughout B.C. The chargers are funded in a partnership with the Province of B.C. and Natural Resources Canada.

RELATED: The DOs and DON’Ts associated with zero-emission vehicles

B.C. to benefit as Parkland doubles western Canada EV charging network


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Electric vehiclesLocal NewsSayward

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island
Next story
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, dies after long fight with cancer

Just Posted

The new charging station in Sayward opened on Dec. 20. Photo courtesy BC Hydro
Electric Vehicle charger opened in Sayward

The Immigrant Welcome Centre's welcoming communities coalition coordinator, Julie Keumbehdjian is inviting the public to hear the experiences of new immigrants to Vancouver Island Jan. 25. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre
Immigrant Welcome Centre holding collaborative event on immigrant experiences

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Insurance, intoxication, and fraud: Quadra Island Crime report