Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Mountain bikers who pedal some the best trails in the world in B.C. will be seeing more of the quiet, e-powered versions sneaking up beside them.

Unless otherwise restricted, electric bikes are now allowed on recreational trails, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release Monday, as long as the bikes are not restricted under other regulations or local bylaws.

The policy applies to 600 trails managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and not to those managed by BC Parks or on provincial, municipal or private land. As well, each city could still pass it own rules on where electric trail bikes can go.

Electric bike users range from those looking to access more difficult and elevated trails, to people with disabilities who may not otherwise be able to access such areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC will review the policy later with interest groups.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter