Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

There are 162 municipalities in B.C. – 37 of which have already declared an acclaimed winner

Across the province, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians took to the polls Saturday to cast their vote for local leaders who will lead municipal decisions, run school boards and regional districts.

While mayors for 37 communities across B.C. already won by acclamation after standing unopposed back in September, a number of mayors decided not to run for re-election, leading to substantial changes set to be decided Saturday night.

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, although it will take longer for communities where ballots are counted by hand.

We will regularly update the graphic below for every mayoral race across the province. Find full local coverage at the more than 70 other Black Press Media newsrooms.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2022 RESULTS
Infogram

Election 2022

Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected
It’s Election Day in Campbell River and area; Here’s everything you need to know

