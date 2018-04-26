Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

Delta Police are keeping the file open on an 80-year-old man who went missing from a ferry traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen oalmost one month ago.

Police have, however, deemed the case not suspicious.

The man, believed to be from Victoria but who has not been identified by police, purchased a ticket March 29 at the vehicle booth at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, according to BC Ferries. He was not identified any any other footage on board the ferry, which had sailed from Vancouver Island at around 9 p.m.

RELATED: Elderly man went missing on the BC Ferries vessel Thursday night.

A spokesperson with Delta Police said April 26 that investigators don’t have any reason to think the incident was suspicious.

They are, however, keeping the file open and the man has been labelled as missing, as he has not yet been located.

BC Ferries crew initiated the search after a vehicle was left on the car deck and staff were unable to locate its owner.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Captain, Stu Irvine, said they conducted a search in the water alongside the Coast Guard and Air Force at the time the man was discovered missing. He said they used two planes in the search, a helicopter and a Buffalo search plane from 442 squadron in Comox, but did not find anything.

There have been instances in the past where passengers walk off the ferry and forget they drove on with a vehicle, Irvine said.

— with files from Lindsey Horsting/Black Press

Previous story
B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute
Next story
WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Just Posted

Nursing graduates coming to work at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

Twenty-two casual and temporary nurses will be hired

Campbell River tattoo shop does flash tattoo fundraiser for the John Howard Society

Blade and Sparrow Tattoo recently hosted a fundraiser for the Foundry, Campbell… Continue reading

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Most Read