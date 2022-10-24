Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Suzuki says he will retire next spring from his long-running post as host of CBC’s “The Nature of Things.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Suzuki says he will retire next spring from his long-running post as host of CBC’s “The Nature of Things.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Eco-activist David Suzuki to retire from CBC’s ‘The Nature of Things’ in the spring

Suzuki’s final episode is set to air in the spring

Eco-activist David Suzuki says he will retire next spring from his long-running post as host of CBC’s “The Nature of Things.”

The 86-year-old environmentalist and science broadcaster announced the plan last night during an interview with Ian Hanomansing on CBC’s “The National.”

Suzuki began hosting the series exactly 43 years ago on Oct. 24, 1979 and says it’s time for a new host to bring “fresher, more imaginative input.”

CBC says its plans after Suzuki leaves will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

A 62nd season of “The Nature of Things” launches Jan. 6, 2023 on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Suzuki’s final episode is set to air in the spring.

“I have been fortunate to have been endowed with good health which has enabled me to remain the host of the series long after my ‘best before date’,” Suzuki said in a CBC press release issued late Sunday.

“Aging is a natural biological process that creates opportunity for fresher, more imaginative input from younger people and for years, I have warned that to ensure the continuation of ‘The Nature of Things,’ we must prepare for the transition when I leave. That moment is now.”

CBC executive vice president Barbara Williams said Suzuki leaves an “indelible legacy.”

“David has made science more accessible to countless viewers in Canada and around the world, finding new ways to demystify our complex world and illustrate how the future of humanity and the natural world cannot be separated — long before climate change became a hot topic,” Williams said in the release.

Suzuki joined the CBC in 1971 with the TV series, “Suzuki on Science.” In 1974, he developed and hosted the long-running popular radio program “Quirks and Quarks,” and several more TV specials followed.

His position as one of Canada’s most popular personalities was forged in 1979 when he took over as host of “The Nature of Things.” As testament to his broad appeal, the science magazine was renamed “The Nature of Things with David Suzuki” and doubled in length from its original half-hour format.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Low-carbon adventure: David Suzuki journeys across Canada in electric vehicle

CBCEnvironmentMovies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter may not be attending apology ceremony: Nation
Next story
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

Just Posted

FILE – An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

Giant Pacific octopus approaches Campbell River diver Andrea Humphreys during a friendly and unforgettable encounter near Campbell River Oct. 15, 2022. Screen capture from video by Andrea Humphreys
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Salmon in the Quinsam River below the Quinsam River Hatchery will be the beneficiary of BC Hydro’s efforts to increase water flows in the river system. Photo by Alistiar Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Pumps mobilized to save Quinsam River salmon habitat

Pop-up banner image