Eclairs and profiteroles recalled for Salmonella contamination in B.C.

Three Celebrate brand deserts are the subject of the recall

Three deserts have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Celebrate brand mini chocolate eclairs, classic profiteroles and eggnog profiteroles are the subjects of the recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

Salmonella can cause short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis

For more information on the recall, go to inspection.gc.ca.

