Earthquake ShakeOut event coming Oct. 20

On Thursday, Oct. 20 millions of people around the world are going to practice how to drop, cover and hold on as part of the annual Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

Campbell River and area are in one of the seismic hot spots of the world, and the Strathcona Regional District is reminding people to take that into account as they ensure they are ready for an earthquake.

Some steps people can take to enhance resiliency to respond to a major earthquake are:

– Strengthen the preparedness of your household and neighbourhood.

– Become a Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer.

– Receive basic training in Rapid Damage Assessment and Light Urban Search and Rescue.

– Tall, top-heavy furniture, such as bookcases and entertainment centers, may fall and injure you. Secure both top corners of tall furniture into a wall stud and not just to the drywall. Flexible-mount fasteners, such as nylon straps, allow furniture independent movement from the wall, reducing strain on studs.

– Establish an out-of-province contact person who can be called by everyone in the household to relay information. Or another option is to provide everyone in your household with walkie-talkies so they can immediately contact each other if regular communications are disrupted.

– Learn First Aid and CPR.

The SRD recommends that households develop their own plans for if an earthquake were to occur.

“How are you prepared to adapt if the services you rely on are disrupted?” their release says.

In the event of an earthquake, water may be in short supply. Natural gas and electric power may be out for days or weeks. Garbage and sewage services may be interrupted. Telephone, internet, cell phone, and wireless communications may be overloaded or unavailable. Mail service may be disrupted or delayed. Gasoline may be in short supply, and rationing may be necessary. Bank operations may be disrupted, limiting access to cash, ATMs, or online banking. Grocery, drug, and other retail stores may be closed or unable to restock shelves.

The SRD also recommends people consider whether or not they will be able to stay in their homes, saying that “Your home may be damaged and unsafe to live in. Your personal property may be damaged or destroyed. Construction materials and labour for repairs will be in limited supply and costs will likely increase.”

Medical services and travelling would also likely be affected in the case of an earthquake.

To sign up for the Great ShakeOut event, visit www.shakeoutbc.ca. To learn more about the emergency preparedness programs, contact the SRD Protective Services Coordinator Shaun Koopman at preparedness@srd.ca.

