The Coffee Luv Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay was the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Photo by Terry Farrell

UPDATED: Police believe early morning shooting at Vancouver Island coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

  • Jun. 9, 2019 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee shop, and adjacent buildings, and Comox Valley RCMP are looking for clues as to the reason for the shootings.

Police have taped off the area around the Coffee Love Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay. Police on scene said officers came upon the scene around 3 a.m. during regular patrols of the area and found several bullet holes in multiple buildings around the shop.

Comox Valley RCMP issued a statement later Sunday afternoon, confirming a complaint was called in approximately 30 minutes prior to the discovery.

“On June 9, 2019 at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a possible shooting in the area of Piercy Avenue and Tull Avenue in Courtenay,” said Comox Valley media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni, in the press release.

“Investigators can confirm that multiple shots were fired on the 900-block of Cumberland Road, damaging a nearby vehicle and two buildings. No victims have come forward to police and there was no evidence left behind at the scene to indicate anyone was grievously injured. This is not believed to be a random incident.”

Police could not confirm how many shots were fired, or why they were fired.

They confirmed that no victims have checked into local hospitals for assistance.

“We are actively investigating and would like to speak with any witnesses who saw or heard anything suspicious in the hours leading up to what happened,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit.

To contact police, call 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With files from Terry Farrell


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
