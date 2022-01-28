Duncan man wins $1M in Lotto 6/49

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49

Duncan’s Michael Wadsworth won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 in the Jan. 19 draw. (BCLC photo)

Duncan’s Michael Wadsworth won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 in the Jan. 19 draw. (BCLC photo)

A Duncan man is poised to buy his wife her dream vehicle after he won big in the lottery.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Michael Wadsworth won the guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize in the Jan. 19 draw.

“It’s funny, because I always thought that one day I would log in to my PlayNow.com account to check my lottery tickets and see a great big number,” said Wadsworth. “I brought my breakfast into the living room, sat down in my chair, was checking my emails, and I almost fell out of the chair when I saw the prize.”

SEE RELATED: Lake Cowichan man wins almost $37,000 in sports lottery

With his newfound riches, Wadsworth figured his wife would want an upgrade on a dream car.

“I asked if she was sure, that there’s also Audis and BMWs,” said Wadsworth. “She said ‘nope, I want a Volvo.’”

Volvo car purchase aside, Wadsworth says he would like to take his family on a vacation to Maui when the time is right.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Previous story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry
Next story
Judge allows B.C. mom to vaccinate daughter over dad’s objections

Just Posted

A preliminary rendering of a monument to Campbell River Community Foundation donors (right), proposed to be sited in a location in Robert Ostler Park (left). Source: City of Campbell River, Jan. 24, 2022, city council agenda package.
Campbell River Community Foundation proposing monument to honour donors

Spirit of the West Adventures staff spend 12 weeks cleaning up 357 km of local North Discovery Island coastlines. Spirit of the West Adventures photos
Quadra kayak company cleans coastline

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kiedis Wynd. If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being. Photo contributed
UPDATE: Missing teen found

Construction is starting on the underground drop network for the Connected Coast project on Cortes Island. Photo supplied by SRD
Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project