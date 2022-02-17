Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal to close for maintenance one day next month

Ramp scheduled to be upgraded March 5 at major Nanaimo-area terminal

No ferries will sail to and from Duke Point terminal on one day next month.

B.C. Ferries, in a press release, advised travellers that the terminal will close completely March 5 for “upgrades to the ramp including replacement of the hydraulic valves and the control system.”

That day only, there will be sailings between Departure Bay and Tsawwassen, happening on a modified schedule. Vessels will sail from Departure Bay at 5:05 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. and from Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 1:10 p.m, 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

The last sailing of the day from Tsawwassen on March 4 is also being affected, as the 10:45 p.m. boat will go to Departure Bay instead of Duke Point.

Regular service between Duke Point and Tsawwassen will resume March 6.

“Every effort is being made to minimize the impact on travel,” noted the ferry company in the release.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Keeping the hope fire burning: Island First Nation honours missing and murdered women
Next story
‘I’m not going to give up on him’: Island woman continues search for missing husband

Just Posted

Black Creek artist Brian Scott created and sold a ball cap with a swastika painted on it. Photo via Facebook
Community enraged after Black Creek artist creates anti-Semitic hat

The Campbell River ferry terminal will be undergoing some renovations Feb. 21 to March 31, 2022. BC Ferries photo
Equipment replacement taking place at Campbell River ferry terminal

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
North Island First Nation launches inquiry into grounds of former residential school

A red dress hangs on the side of the highway near Campbell River. Groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing/Murdered Indigenous women on the island. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
Keeping the hope fire burning: Island First Nation honours missing and murdered women