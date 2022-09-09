Drunken sailors attempt ‘slow-boat getaway’ from Nanaimo RCMP

Two people were arrested for causing a disturbance and public intoxication after rowing slowly away from police officers in Newcastle channel earlier this week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two allegedly impaired boaters failed to row away from police officers in Newcastle channel earlier this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, two boaters were arrested a little after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at a marina along the channel.

A security officer reported seeing two “unknown people” rowing a dinghy off Saysutshun.

The caller didn’t see any lights on it nor life jackets being worn, and was worried not only for their safety but that they might be up to some nefarious activities,” noted the release. “The caller also said that there had recently been some thefts from boats moored in the area.”

Officers arrived at the scene and yelled for the boaters to return to shore, but were met with “a barrage of alcohol-fuelled responses,” the release noted.

“Sensing their jig may soon be up, the wannabe sailors began a very slow and frantic attempt at paddling off into the night,” RCMP said. “With both oars slapping the water, the chase was on.”

Officers remained on shore watching as the sailors rowed back to a moored boat and climbed aboard. Police didn’t know if the suspects had unlawfully entered the vessel, came aboard and found the two individuals hiding there, “extremely intoxicated.”

RCMP spoke with the owner of the vessel and ended up arresting the two people for causing a disturbance and public intoxication, and they were taken to the detachment for the rest of the night to sober up.

“Apparently [they] didn’t get the memo when it comes to boozing and boating,” the release noted.

READ ALSO: Stay safely afloat in and around the Harbour City



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP