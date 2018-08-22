Drunk driver pulls into restricted police parking lot

A B.C. man is without a license for 3 months after trying to park at a Kamloops RCMP detachment

A drunk driver from Northern B.C. picked the wrong downtown Kamloops lot to park in on Saturday and will now be without a licence for three months.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer at the Battle Street detachment noticed the driver of a pickup truck attempting to park in the secured lot behind the building and went to investigate.

“When questioned by the officer as to why he drove into a secure parking lot with visible signs saying it was closed to the public, the driver said he had no idea [he] had pulled into a police station,” she said.

“Since the driver had an overpowering odour of liquor coming from his breath and showed other signs of impairment, the officer used a roadside screening device to determine his level of impairment. It showed the driver was, in fact, impaired.”

The driver told the Mountie he was looking for a place to park so he could make a phone call, Shelkie said, noting the driver was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

“Kamloops RCMP remind motorists that it is never safe to drink and drive, on roads, highways or in police parking lots,” she said.

