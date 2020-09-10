Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these drums is urged to contact the Chemainus United Church office, CrimeStoppers or the RCMP. No questions will be asked for their return for anyone who wants to remain anonymous. (Photo submitted)

Drum set stolen from small community church

Theft occurred on either Friday or Saturday night on the long weekend in Chemainus

The Chemainus United Church on Willow Street has been targeted by thieves for the third time in less than four years.

“It is disheartening, so discouraging,” conceded Jamie Stephen, chairman of the United Church board.

This time, a thief or thieves broke into the church either Friday evening, Sept. 5 or Saturday night, Sept. 6 and walked out with a set of five drums, two cymbals and stands for the cymbals.

“We are a very modest little community church,” noted Stephen. “We just can’t sustain the kind of theft that is occurring.”

The church just acquired the set of drums in May of last year from the nearby Cowichan Neighbourhood House. “It’s in really good shape,” Stephen said of the set.

The loss of the drums will compromise the music program at the church significantly.

“Music is such a vital part of our ministry as well,” Stephen pointed out. “We have no way of replacing these right now.”

The culprit or culprits forced their way into the church through a window. Police were notified.

Related: Congregant collection stolen in Chemainus United Church break-in

Congregant collections were taken during one of the previous thefts at the church in 2018.

The ironic part for Stephen is the church’s role in the community as a place to help people has been turned around and someone’s decided to make it a target instead.

“With limited resources, we try to do good for others, especially those in need,” he indicated. “Our response to this incident is motivated by the hope of restoration, rather than retribution.”

It is hoped an appeal to the culprit will lead to the drums being returned.

“If the perpetrator doesn’t have a conscience, we’re hoping there’s a witness who knows where they are or has seen them,” Stephen noted.

If anyone knows anything about the theft, they can call and leave a message at the church office (250-246-3463), or contact CrimeStoppers or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP office.

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This is what the drum set stolen from the Chemainus United Church looks like. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
VIDEO: California wildfires growing bigger, moving faster than ever
Next story
Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Just Posted

Campbell River housing project in former restaurant nears completion

80 applications filed for tenancy at facility

‘Watch your speeds’ on highways says Campbell River fire chief

Department sees 43 per cent increase in incidents on Highways 28 and 19

Campbell River School District to explore more outdoor learning opportunities

Trustees interest in investing funds for outdoor classrooms and programs

MP Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of Military Families

The North Island-Powell River MP took the #HomeFortChallenge leading up to the second Military Family Appreciation Day on September 18

Quadra fermenter wins $50K in NexStream Tech Challenge

Brandon Pirie with Wild Isle Ferments takes Wildcard category in first annual contest

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Fire crews on scene at scrapyard near mid-Vancouver Island airport

Fire at Schnitzer Steel facility off Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo and Ladysmith

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

Drum set stolen from small community church

Theft occurred on either Friday or Saturday night on the long weekend in Chemainus

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Most Read