Jesse Atton of AVI Health & Community Services, demonstrates how to use a Take Home Naloxone Kit at the Overdose Awareness Day held at Spirit Square on Friday. It was a day to remember friends and loved ones that have been lost and to celebrate those who survived. Stories were shared at the event and presentations were given on updates and information as well as training on the naloxone kits. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Drug poisoning overdose advisory issued for Campbell River area

Overdoses increasing in Campbell River — Island Health

Island Health has issued a Drug Poisoning Overdose Advisory for the Campbell River area.

“Overdoses are increasing in Campbell River. Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from injection and inhalation,” the notice says.

If someone overdoses, Island Health’s advisory says to call 911 and stay with the person. Administer Naloxone, and give one breath every five seconds.

Island Health also suggests that people get their drugs checked at 1330 Dogwood St., Unit #5, the local OPS (Overdose Prevention Site). Immediate drug checking is available Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sample drop off is also available. The OPS is also open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Suggestions also include to carry Naloxone, and to visit naloxonetraining.com for a training refresher.

Mixing substances increases overdose risk, this includes alcohol and prescription drugs. Island Health suggests not using alone, but if people do IH suggests letting someone know and asking them to check in. The Connect app by Lifeguard is also useful, it can be downloaded at lifeguarddh.com. Also calling the overdose response service at 1-888-688-6677 is recommended.

If a person is using drugs in the company of others, Island Health suggests staggering use with a friend so someone can respond if needed.

“Start low, go slow. Take a small amount, wait and see how it feels. Know your tolerance. It can be lower if you are sick or haven’t used in a while,” the release says.

RELATED: Island Health starts up text alert service to spread word about overdose advisories

Addiction services cost analysis feels vindictive and threatening: city councillor


Why do oceans matter for climate change?
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

Just Posted

Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul in 2021 after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the Taliban’s return. Wakil Kohsar | AFP via Getty Images
Campbell River group raising funds for Afghan refugees

Heavy rain expected over next 24-28 hours. (News file photo)
North Island highway crews ready for deluge of rain

The cross-country arm of Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is hosting a Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VISAS hosting Nordic Awareness Day at Mount Washington for people with diverse abilities

