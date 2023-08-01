Driving infractions, theft and lost property: Quadra Island Report July 17-30

Impaired collision

In the evening of July 18, Quadra RCMP received reports of a single car that had rolled over. It was located on Green Road just south of Noble Road. The driver was still on scene and showed noticeable signs of impairment. The driver blew into an Approved breathalyzer that resulted in a fail. The driver was subsequently prohibited from driving for 90 days and his vehicle was towed for 30 days. The driver was also served a $598 ticket for driving without insurance.

Thefts at Village Lakes

On July 21, Quadra RCMP received a report of theft at the Village Bay Lakes on the North Island. The complainant advised that sometime between July 4 and July 11, someone had cut the gas line to his vehicle and siphoned gas. The complainant advised that other neighbours had suffered similar thefts as well.

On July 27, another complainant reported that their trailer receiver was stolen sometime in the last few days. The trailer receiver was described as a 2 inch trailer hitch ball with receiver.

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.ca

Flight from police

On July 26, Quadra RCMP officers were conducting proactive patrols when the officer located a car that had expired insurance. The vehicle fled from police and refused to stop. Through further investigation, officers were able to locate the owner and driver of the vehicle. Once found, the suspect attempted he lied to police regarding his identity but finally provided his pertinent information. The owner admitted to driving and was served a ticket for no insurance, speed against highway sign, and fail to stop for police.

Prohibited driver

On July 27, Quadra RCMP officers were conducting proactive patrols when they located a vehicle where the registered owner didn’t have a driver license. Officers spoke with the driver, who was not the registered owner. Police then discovered he was to be served with prohibited driver paperwork. The driver was served without issue and the vehicle was impounded for the mandatory seven days.

Found and lost property files

On July 27, a complainant reported a washed up Sea-Doo vehicle located on the beach near the end of Smith Road. The incident does not appear to be suspicious.

On July 29, Quadra RCMP received a report of a lost glasses. The complainant advised they had lost their prescription glasses. The glasses are described as green and black framed sunglasses. They were left at Rebecca Spit Park. The complainant believes she might have left them on a picnic table on July 22.

If anyone has any knowledge about these property files, please call the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631.

Released by

Const. Rebekah Draht

Quadra IslandRCMP BriefsRural Crime Watch