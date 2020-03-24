Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

In a March 24 news release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests due to the novel cornavirus.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

ICBC said customers who use the new phone service will be emailed an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, licence reinstatements, and replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals.

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer payment online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you
Next story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP closing frount counter service as of March 25

You can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool

Island Health COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinic opens in Campbell River

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River. Island… Continue reading

VIDEO: City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Electronic messages put up on main thoroughfare

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Campbell River Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

Strathcona Regional District closes some parks

Closures to ensure safe distances between people who venture outside

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

Most Read