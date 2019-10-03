Water flows from a broken water main on South Alder Street at Niluht Road in Campbell River on Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Localized flooding occured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road on Tuesday

The City of Campbell River is asking drivers to use “extra caution” on South Alder Street near Niluht Road.

Crews are cleaning up after a major water main break resulted in localized flooding Tuesday morning.

While the roads have re-opened after yesterday’s closures, the City said the surface is rough in a few areas. There are plans for road repair and further work on the water main is underway, the release said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and difficulty people experienced as a result of this water main break,” the City said. “We remind people whose property was damaged due to the break to contact their insurance company right away to begin the process of assessing and preparing for any necessary repairs as soon as possible.”

A number of homes on South Alder, Galerno and Ash Roads were flooded when a water main ruptured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road yesterday morning.

Residents reported inches of water in some areas of their homes.

“I had to let the door open to let the water out and it all came rushing out,” said resident Crystal Martin.

The City shut off water in the area for most of Tuesday.

It said there was no boil water advisory in place. “Even if your water is cloudy or slightly discoloured, it remains safe to drink.”

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three teens plead guilty in Toronto Catholic school sex assault scandal

Just Posted

Local woman designs Campbell River-inspired shoe for contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

Basement e-training sends Campbell River cyclist to Europe

John Vanderveen didn’t know what he was signing up for, but he’s glad he clicked the button

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

Workshop next week will examine the ways bears and humans can peacefully coexist

UPDATED: VIDEO: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

‘Once it started coming in, it didn’t want to stop,’ resident said

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Most Read