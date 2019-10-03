Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Water flows from a broken water main on South Alder Street at Niluht Road in Campbell River on Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River is asking drivers to use “extra caution” on South Alder Street near Niluht Road.

Crews are cleaning up after a major water main break resulted in localized flooding Tuesday morning.

While the roads have re-opened after yesterday’s closures, the City said the surface is rough in a few areas. There are plans for road repair and further work on the water main is underway, the release said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and difficulty people experienced as a result of this water main break,” the City said. “We remind people whose property was damaged due to the break to contact their insurance company right away to begin the process of assessing and preparing for any necessary repairs as soon as possible.”

A number of homes on South Alder, Galerno and Ash Roads were flooded when a water main ruptured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road yesterday morning.

Betty Wagner, who lives on Galerno Road said she was in bed when she saw the water approaching her basement suite. “Once it started coming in," she said, "it didn’t want to stop.” Her neighbours were helping to clear the water out. pic.twitter.com/V9AD0h1RGM — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 2, 2019

Residents reported inches of water in some areas of their homes.

“I had to let the door open to let the water out and it all came rushing out,” said resident Crystal Martin.

The City shut off water in the area for most of Tuesday.

It said there was no boil water advisory in place. “Even if your water is cloudy or slightly discoloured, it remains safe to drink.”

