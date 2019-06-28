Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash in Campbell River

Traffic on Dogwood Street near 2nd Avenue reduced to two lanes

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of a collision on Dogwood Street just south of 2nd Avenue on Friday afternoon. A woman on a stretcher was placed in an ambulance. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The driver of an SUV was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on Dogwood Street on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was reduced to two lanes just south of 2nd Avenue following the incident.

A Suburu Impreza was badly damaged when it collided with a Ford Escape that appeared to have sustained minimal damage. The two vehicles were being towed from the scene around 2 p.m.

A badly damaged Suburu Impreza and a Ford Escape that appears to have sustained little damage are about to be towed. pic.twitter.com/XUX5TDW70V — David Gordon Koch (@davidgordonkoch) June 28, 2019

