Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of a collision on Dogwood Street just south of 2nd Avenue on Friday afternoon. A woman on a stretcher was placed in an ambulance. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash in Campbell River

Traffic on Dogwood Street near 2nd Avenue reduced to two lanes

The driver of an SUV was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on Dogwood Street on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was reduced to two lanes just south of 2nd Avenue following the incident.

A Suburu Impreza was badly damaged when it collided with a Ford Escape that appeared to have sustained minimal damage. The two vehicles were being towed from the scene around 2 p.m.

