Driver transported by ambulance from scene of crash in Campbell River

The driver of an SUV was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash on Dogwood Street on Friday afternoon.
Traffic was reduced to two lanes just south of 2nd Avenue following the incident.
A Suburu Impreza was badly damaged when it collided with a Ford Escape that appeared to have sustained minimal damage. The two vehicles were being towed from the scene around 2 p.m.
