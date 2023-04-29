B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Driver shot by police during vehicle stop on Vancouver Island

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating, says man in stable condition following surgery

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police Friday night (April 28).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in an information bulletin Saturday that Saanich Police stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. near the 4100-block of Highway 17 (Pat Bay Highway) for an investigation into the breach of a conditional sentence order.

During an “interaction” with police, the driver was shot. IIO does not specify what the interaction was.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ MORE: Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
Next story
Ancient ritual, drones, a star-packed concert: What we know about the coronation

Just Posted

Thomas Brooks shows his soccer skills thru the pylons at Robron Park April 29 during the Sport for Life Summit. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
PLAY’s Sport For Life Summit takes over Campbell River

The Mom Market’s Springtime finds sale in Campbell River on Saturday. Over 50 vendors attended. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Mom Market “Springtime Finds” event takes over Campbell River Sportplex

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Members of the We Wai Kai Nation have signed a petition supporting the federal government’s decision to shutter 15 Fish farms off the coast of the Discovery Islands. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
We Wai Kai Nation members: “We don’t want the fish farms in our territory”, says petition.

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services