A person living in a tent (not pictured) was run over and dragged by the driver of a Dodge Ram at the Rail Trail homeless encampment. The person was taken to hospital with significant injuries. (Facebook)

A person living in a tent (not pictured) was run over and dragged by the driver of a Dodge Ram at the Rail Trail homeless encampment. The person was taken to hospital with significant injuries. (Facebook)

Driver ran over, dragged person inside tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

Driver arrested; Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries

Kelowna RCMP arrested the driver of a Dodge Ram who allegedly drove over an occupied tent, dragging the person inside at a known homeless camp in Kelowna.

Just after midnight on Saturday (Sept. 25), police officers responded to a 911 call on the Rail Trail near Baillie Avenue, where there is a known homeless encampment. Officers were told a man had been run over by a truck.

Reports on social media say witnesses to the crash held the suspect until police arrived. Once officers arrived to the scene they arrested the driver of the black Dodge Ram that has Alberta plates.

Those on scene helped the victim until the Kelowna Fire Department and Emergency Health Services could safely transport him to hospital, where he is receiving medical care for significant injuries.

“The investigation is still ongoing but it appears that alcohol was a factor. In order to have a fulsome understanding of what occurred and why, a traffic analyst and officers from the general investigation section [have been engaged],” Insp. Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP, said in a statement.

“The area near the accident was populated by several individuals living in temporary shelters and tents. We are grateful that no one else was injured. We are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand said.

READ MORE: Beautifying tent city: Resident providing fresh food through community garden

HomelessKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EXPLAINER: Mexican army’s role in students’ disappearance

Just Posted

Council candidates (from left) Mike Davies, Colleen Evans, Tanille Johnston, Susan Sinnott and Sean Smythe prepare to debate the issues at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: First of three city councillor candidate debates held

Potter Ellen Statz passes a cheque for $1,300 to Campbell River Hospice Society Volunteer and Event Coordinator Hannah DeVries at the Hospice Care Centre on Friday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Potter clears shelves to donate to Hospice

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

From left: Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce, prepares to question mayoral candidates Michael Calhoun, Charlie Cornfield, Kermit Dahl, Saron Gebresellassi and Larry Samson at the all-candidates debate at the Tidemark Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates wrestle with complex issues