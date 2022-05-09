A motorist made a citizen’s arrest of two youths who allegedly threw rocks that damaged several vehicles on the Nanaimo Parkway. (File photo)

Driver makes ‘citizen’s arrest’ of boys throwing rocks at cars on Nanaimo Parkway

RCMP say kids aged 12 and 13 taken back to their parents after damage done to at least four vehicles

Trouble proved to be just a stone’s throw away for two children who were caught allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles on the Nanaimo Parkway.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday, May 8, at about 7 p.m., when two boys, age 12 and 13, threw rocks at vehicles travelling northbound past a rock bluff just north of the Harewood Mines Road overpass.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said several vehicles were struck and damaged before police arrived.

“We got reports from numerous motorists … about two young boys standing in the ditch adjacent to the northbound lane. They were throwing rocks at vehicles,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said a number of vehicles had been struck and drivers were pulling off to the side of the road.

“We responded and at that same time another motorist had taken it upon himself to get out of his vehicle and come up behind the boys and prevented them from leaving,” O’Brien said. “He actually stopped them. He made a citizen’s arrest and held them for a few seconds until the police officers arrived.”

O’Brien said one motorist and his passenger actually thought their car had been shot at because the impact of the rock on their windshield.

“They pulled over as quick as possible and found that two chunks were taken out of their windshield. The rock skipped across their windshield.

At this point, there are at least four vehicles that were damaged and police are expecting more complaints to come in, O’Brien said.

He said police have had previous interactions with one of the boys.

“They’ve been arrested for mischief. They’ve been turned over to their parents and the investigation’s ongoing,” O’Brien said. “One of the kids we’ve had interactions with before, which is troubling.”

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-15448.

READ ALSO: Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through car window


