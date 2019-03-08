First responders carry a man from the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Oyster River on Thursday night. Photo courtesy Bruce Green

Driver in hospital after plummeting from steep embankment in Oyster River

Incident took place around midnight on Thursday night

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after driving off a steep embankment in Oyster River late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene around midnight, said Bruce Green, chief of Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue.

“It looks like the driver went off the road, down the embankment, hit a tree and was trapped inside the vehicle,” Green said. “We had to remove the roof of the vehicle to get him out.”

The incident took place just south of the Oyster River bridge, on the east side of the highway. The vehicle descended about six metres and continued for another six to nine metres before coming to rest among some trees.

Firefighters worked with BC Ambulance workers to extricate the man, who was then transported to hospital. His injuries appeared serious, though he was conscious and able to speak, Green said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The operation involved chainsaws to remove trees, and the jaws of life to pry open the roof.

Campbell River RCMP said that no information about the incident was available by noon on Friday.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Driver in hospital after plummeting from steep embankment in Oyster River

Incident took place around midnight on Thursday night

