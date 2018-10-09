Driver hospitalized as Tuesday accidents slow traffic on Hwy. 19

A driver was hospitalized and rush hour traffic was slowed by two separate accidents on Hwy. 19 on Tuesday, according to police.

One man was hospitalized on Tuesday following two separate collisions on Hwy. 19, both within minutes of each other during the afternoon rush hour.

Sayward RCMP responded to a crash at 5 p.m. after a four-door sedan went off the road, likely flipping over in the process, said Cpl. Kim Graham.

The vehicle was a writeoff, and the lone occupant was sent to the Campbell River hospital.

The 20-year-old male was expected to be released from hospital on Wednesday, Graham said.

Police suspect that speed was a factor, but an investigation is ongoing.

The incident took place roughly 10 km north of Sayward Junction.

DriveBC reported at 7:50 p.m. that traffic was closed in both directions. The road was clear by 10:20 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Meanwhile, another single-vehicle crash took place just after 5 p.m. on Hwy. 19 about 10 km south of Duncan Bay Rd., roughly midway between Campbell River and Courtenay.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, but southbound traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane after a vehicle pulling a camping trailer rolled onto its side, said Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard of the Campbell River RCMP.

A witness reported that several segments of the highway median also appeared to have been displaced in the crash.

