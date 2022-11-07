Driver fails to adapt to new lane configuration; collides with parked car

Configurations will change with an ever-expanding city such as Campbell River: police

A case of road configuration led to a collision on the corner of Hilchey Road and Island Highway on the evening of Nov. 1.

At approximately 8 p.m., a newer model Toyota Tacoma travelling at speed collided with a parked older model Buick Regal, which was parked at the one road parking space adjacent to the 7-Eleven at the corner of the intersection. This resulted in the pickup flipping on its side.

Police were called and the corner of the road was blocked off. The driver suffered minor injuries and was released.

RCMP Cst. Maury Tyre says that these type of situations often occur when drivers are so used to the environment they drive on a daily basis.

“When people are used to road configurations they frequent, they often drive the road on autopilot,” Tyre says. “It is important to be scanning and maintaining awareness of the road around you.”

The construction that took place earlier this summer and fall has ended with Hilchey Road receiving new bike lanes as a result. That means adjustments for drivers who frequently occupy the street during their daily commute.

“If you have set expectations in advance of driving, it can create a scenario where it seems that vehicles, pedestrians are appearing out of nowhere,” Tyre says. “The responsibility is on the driver to maintain road awareness.”

Tyre also says that road configurations will change with an ever-expanding city such as Campbell River.

“There can be new crosswalks and new parking arrangements as this community expands,” Tyre says. “In this matter, everyone was lucky that nobody was seriously injured.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

