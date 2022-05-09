Saanich police ask anyone who may have seen a grey Mitsubishi Lancer driving before the fatal crash on Cordova Bay Road near Ash Road to call 250-475-4337. (Google maps)

Driver dies in Mother’s Day crash in Greater Victoria

Police seeking information after single-vehicle crash claims 30-year-old man

Police are calling for witnesses after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Cordova Bay Road.

Saanich police and fire departments were called on May 8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. for the crash just west of Ash Road. The 30-year-old man driving was extricated by firefighters, police said in a news release.

He was rushed to hospital but did not survive. His family has been notified.

The road was closed until just after midnight Monday as police investigated. Investigators say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Cordova Bay Road when it veered off the road to the left and hit a large tree head-on.

Saanich police ask anyone who may have seen a grey, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer driving prior to the crash to call 250-475-4337.

