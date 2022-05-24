A driver crashed an SUV through the front of the Bosley’s pet supply store on Bowen Road on Tuesday, May 24. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A driver crashed an SUV through the front of the Bosley’s pet supply store on Bowen Road on Tuesday, May 24. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Driver crashes SUV through the front of pet supply store in Nanaimo

No one hurt in incident at Bosley’s on Bowen Road on Tuesday, May 24

A vehicle crashed through the front of a pet supply store in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out at noon on Tuesday, May 24, after a sports-utility vehicle was driven through the front glass of Bosley’s on Bowen Road.

The woman who was driving the SUV was OK, said crews on scene, and no store employees were injured in the incident, either.

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene investigating.

The crash marked the second time in a year and a half that a vehicle crashed through a storefront at the complex, Pine Tree Square. In February 2021 a crossover utility vehicle was driven through the front of the Venue Financial Centres office there.

READ ALSO: Vehicle smashes all the way into business on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

READ ALSO: Vehicle smashes through front glass into Nanaimo dance studio

READ ALSO: Car crashes into Christian bookstore in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crash

Previous story
Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning
Next story
UPDATED: Two black bears euthanized after man aggressively pursued in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. A fundraising barbecue and yard sale on June 5 at the Coastal Credit Union on Quadra Island will benefit paramedics4paramedics' efforts. Photo courtesy paramedics4paramedics
Barbecue, car-boot and bake sale to raise funds of ambulances for Ukraine

A close race between two Kawasaki riders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Motocross revs up after two years away

First Aid workers and good samaritans await the ambulance’s arrival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Rider taken to hospital after Campbell River motocross crash