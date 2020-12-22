Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)

Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

The health official in charge of B.C.’s pandemic response has received her COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry confirmed that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning. Henry, who resides in the Victoria area, received her vaccine from Island Health.

There have now been more than 3,600 people in B.C. who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 immunization currently approved in Canada. Most of those people have been long-term care workers in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, but officials said that vaccination would start for those in all other health regions as well.

READ MORE: B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll
Next story
Salmon-bearing streams restored in B.C.’s Pacific Rim National Park

Just Posted

Long-term care workers were the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island Dec. 22. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Island Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, long-term care staff received the vaccine Tuesday

Elliot Lake, where the slide initially hit on Nov. 28. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute
VIDEO: Quadra Island-based research station investigates Bute Inlet slide

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide

(Mirror file photo)
Campbell River Hospital Foundation receives COVID-19 relief funding from CMA foundation

The $24,690 grant is part of the $5 million funding that Canadian Medical Association Foundation announced to support community hospitals across Canada

The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo
‘Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to Campbell Riverites experiencing homelessness

Campbell River thrift store offers free shopping for the homeless to deter theft

Four long guns seized by police on Dec. 12, 2020. RCMP photo
Gun and drug offences keep Campbell River RCMP busy in December

December was a month for firearms and drug offences, the Campbell River… Continue reading

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Eleven teenagers were ticketed $230 each for not dispersing from a gathering in a Nanaimo high school parking lot. (File photo)
11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders

Youths face $230 fines after gathering Saturday at Dover Bay Secondary parking lot

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paul Berry, search manager with CVSAR said the team was activated around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for two people missing whose destination was Mt. Drabble.
Searchers guide cold, wet snowmobilers safely out of wilderness near Mt. Washington

Weather conditions very tricky, with zero visibility, blowing snow and avalanche risk

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Shooting leaves one man dead in Esquimalt

Suspect in custody, Vancouver Island Major Crimes investigating as a homicide

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
First Nations elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Most Read