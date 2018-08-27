Dozen Search Dog Association members come up empty in weekend hunt for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer disappeared May 16

Thirteen members of the Canadian Search Dog Association and their canine companions spent the weekend searching for a missing Vancouver Island man.

The searchers were brought in to look for clues in the disappearance of Cowichan Valley’s Ben Kilmer, who disappeared on May 16. The 41-year-old father of two youngsters hasn’t been seen since and his family and RCMP investigators are baffled.

Team leader Silvie Montier says the searchers began by scouring the area around Old Lake Cowichan Road where Kilmer’s van was found.

The search that involved the volunteers and eight dogs expanded throughout the region over three days but yielded no new information.

“It was pretty challenging,” Montier said on Monday afternoon as the effort wound down and the volunteers prepared to return to Edmonton.

“It was a huge area, lots of bush, forest and creeks. There was lots of hiking,” Montier said.

