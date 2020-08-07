(Black Press file photo)

Downtown storm drain repair will begin on August 10 in Campbell River

Starting Monday, drivers and pedestrians will expect minor delays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m

Starting from Monday August 10, a temporary road closure will take place downtown along Cedar Street between 13th and 14th avenues for a storm drain repair.

The work will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is expected to take up to two weeks. A portion of the road will remain closed outside work hours.

The road closure will provide access for crews to replace a collapsed storm drain along this route.

Drivers and pedestrians can expect minor delays in the area and are advised to follow directions that have been posted on signs along the route.

Local access by car and by foot will be available to properties in this area, although no street parking will be available. Vehicle access to the courthouse, JJ’s and Tyee Chevrolet parking lots will be maintained.

Once complete, the renewed storm drain in this area will help direct heavy rains off the road.

The City is sharing information with nearby property owners and thanks drivers and pedestrians in advance for their patience during the work.

