BREAKING: Downtown Campbell River gas line break forcing traffic to be re-routed

Disruption seems to be around Roberts Reach/Highway 19A area

Police and fire crews closed off downtown Campbell River streets Wednesday fternoon due to a gas line break. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River RCMP are asking for patience from the public after gas leak has required downtown streets to be blocked off.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for patience and follow traffic direction of officers downtown Campbell River due to a gas leak near Tyee Plaza — Campbell River RCMP (@CampbellRivRCMP) January 29, 2020

The leak is apparently around the Tyee Plaza/Roberts Reach/Highway 19A area. Traffic is being re-routed. Fortis is on the scene hoping to access a shut-off valve.

It appears that a line was hit during construction work in the area.

