BREAKING: Downtown Campbell River gas line break forcing traffic to be re-routed

Campbell River RCMP are asking for patience from the public after gas leak has required downtown streets to be blocked off.
— Campbell River RCMP (@CampbellRivRCMP) January 29, 2020
The leak is apparently around the Tyee Plaza/Roberts Reach/Highway 19A area. Traffic is being re-routed. Fortis is on the scene hoping to access a shut-off valve.
It appears that a line was hit during construction work in the area.