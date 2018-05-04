The Shoppers Row courtyard is one area of concern about public safety in Campbell River’s downtown core. Google Maps

Downtown Campbell River business owners call Safer Downtown a “big step forward”

Te Downtown BIA is happy the city has responded to its Safe Streets petition and is taking action to make downtown safer.

In the past six weeks more than 1,100 people have signed the Safe Streets petition started by the Campbell River BIA. The organization represents business owners who have been vocal about reducing criminal activity in the downtown core.

Earlier this week the city responded by approving new funding to open a Safer Downtown Office on Shoppers Row that will house the bylaw enforcement office – including adding a bylaw officer – a RCMP checkpoint, and Footprints Security. The city will also establish a working group to coordinate with social service providers. The bylaw enforcement department will move into a vacant business on the 1300 block of Shoppers Row next to the Harbourside Inn beer and wine store.

Related: City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

“People have been incredible in supporting this initiative and on all counts we have been heard,” says BIA Co-Chair Lisa Whitmore. “This is going to change the landscape of our downtown in a meaningful way.”

The BIA will now be part of the new working group that will address long term solutions working with social service providers. The BIA is in full support of the Safer Downtown plan and committed to participating in this timely new vision for a safe and supportive downtown environment.

“It is because the people of this city have stepped up and said enough is enough,” says Co-Chair Heather Gordon Murphy. “This is the the beginning and we are committed to finding the best path forward for those who need our help. We see it as a major turning point for our city.”

Previous story
B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech
Next story
Campbell River RCMP and neighbourhood residents combine to capture fleeing suspect

Just Posted

Someone steals fox sculpture from Campbell River forest

Fergus had only been installed at Beaver Lodge Lands in January

Downtown Campbell River business owners call Safer Downtown a “big step forward”

Te Downtown BIA is happy the city has responded to its Safe… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP and neighbourhood residents combine to capture fleeing suspect

A man led Campbell River RCMP on a not-so merry chase last… Continue reading

Campbell Riverites get the chance to learn to be FireSmart during Emergency Preparedness Week

Free presentation at the Tidemark and a chance to win a home assessment to mitigate fire risk

This is the dream job for Discovery Passage Aquarium’s new manager

One of the first aquariums Ricky Belanger visited as a child was… Continue reading

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Fatal crash on Vancouver Island claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

Most Read