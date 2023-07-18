B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” but he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation. Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. (Office of the Ombudsperson BC)

Doukhobor kids taken from B.C. homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

B.C.’s ombudsperson says apology later this year will be a ‘momentous step’

B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” despite taking more than 60 years.

But he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation for the survivors, their families and communities.

Ombudsperson Jay Chalke released the latest report, “Time to Right the Wrong,” Tuesday (July 18), the second update to the orginal 1999 report on the treatment of Doukhobor’s in the West Kootenays in the 1950s. The report focuses on a dark chapter of B.C.’s history.

“The government has not said what it is intending to include in this package or when it will be finalized and announced. After waiting 70 years for justice, this community deserves a clear articulation of precisely how government intends to right this long-standing tragic wrong rather than opaque jargon.”

Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. The children were taken from their parents, “often under the cover of darkness,” because their parents identified as Sons of Freedom Doukhobors who opposed government policies and regulations, including refusing to send their children to public school.

Chalke says following the children’s forced removal and separation from their families, many of the children were mistreated both physically and psychologically.

The report comes of the heels of recent complains from survivors about government inaction.

The Office of the Ombudsperson released its first report in 1999, titled “Righting the Wrong,” investigating the events and ultimately finding what happened to these children as unjust and oppressive. At the time, the ombudsperson called on the provincial government to apologize and compensate the victims. That call was repeated in 2002.

