Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of the grandparent scam. (Black Press Media file)

Don’t send bail money: Island police issue scam warning after multiple reports

Check with family members before sending bail money

Police are warning residents to be wary of callers after multiple reports of the “grandparent scam.”

Central Saanich Police Service issued a warning on social media Tuesday (Jan. 31) after receiving multiple reports that morning from community members.

Residents reported receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be a grandchild, claiming to be in jail and demanding $10,000 in bail money. The department advised residents who do receive these phone calls to hang up. “Don’t send money or give the caller any further personal information,” Central Saanich police wrote in a scam alert post. “Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s really going on.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Residents are asked to report the scam to Central Saanich Police Service by calling 250-652-4441.

ALSO READ: Saanich woman fleeced, threatened in double scam – puppies and gift cards

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VPD officer urged hospital to keep Const. Nicole Chan on night she died: inquiry
Next story
Inquiry hears details on Vancouver Const. Nicole Chan’s final day from eyes of her boyfriend

Just Posted

Brenda Leigh has been fined $150 by Elections BC for breaking advertising rules during the municipal elections in September. (Mirror file photo)
Strathcona Regional District candidate fined for election ad violation

File Photo.
Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Recently launched by the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society is a free and confidential drug checking, using a spectrometer to check ingredients in a given sample of drugs. The service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. at the Overdose Prevention Site at 1330 Dogwood Street. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
27 Campbell Riverites lost their lives due to toxic drug poisoning in 2022 — BC Coroners Service

Rotarian Tara Jordan collects donations during last year’s March for Children fundraiser. Photo contributed
Rotarians to be out in force Feb. 11 for annual March for Children