Domestic assault suspect apprehended by Campbell River RCMP

The suspect from a domestic violence incident reported on June 9, was apprehended by the Campbell River RCMP on June 13 and police are no longer searching for the black BMW involved in the incident.

A 29-year-old male has been charged with Assault and Robbery. In order to maintain the victim’s privacy, the suspect’s name is not being released by police.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek assistance by calling the RCMP. Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221 or in case of emergency 911.

RELATED: Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

Meanwhile, the Campbell River RCMP responded to 57 reported instances of Domestic Violence for the month of May 2020. This was an increase of two files when compared to 2019.

“Having a minor increase in our Domestic Violence numbers is a bit of good news,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Our April numbers were up significantly, so it is important to note that we aren’t seeing a continuing trend. That being said, any increase at all in domestic violence cases is not positive. The more awareness that we can bring to domestic violence in our community is really our goal. Our hope is that with more awareness people will reach out for help before a situation becomes dangerous.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimedomestic violence

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police
Next story
‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

Just Posted

Domestic assault suspect apprehended by Campbell River RCMP

The suspect from a domestic violence incident reported on June 9, was… Continue reading

Campbell River sees COVID-19 cycling boom

Bike sales and service up at local bike shops

Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

Swimming to come in fall 2020

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Penticton

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Cheer on Campbell River’s 2020 grads as they parade by

MAP: Parade route included

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Most Read