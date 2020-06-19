Domestic assault suspect apprehended by Campbell River RCMP

The suspect from a domestic violence incident reported on June 9, was apprehended by the Campbell River RCMP on June 13 and police are no longer searching for the black BMW involved in the incident.

A 29-year-old male has been charged with Assault and Robbery. In order to maintain the victim’s privacy, the suspect’s name is not being released by police.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek assistance by calling the RCMP. Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221 or in case of emergency 911.

Meanwhile, the Campbell River RCMP responded to 57 reported instances of Domestic Violence for the month of May 2020. This was an increase of two files when compared to 2019.

“Having a minor increase in our Domestic Violence numbers is a bit of good news,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Our April numbers were up significantly, so it is important to note that we aren’t seeing a continuing trend. That being said, any increase at all in domestic violence cases is not positive. The more awareness that we can bring to domestic violence in our community is really our goal. Our hope is that with more awareness people will reach out for help before a situation becomes dangerous.”

