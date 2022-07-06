Dogwood Street site of most crashes in Campbell River over past five years

Almost 500 crashes took place on Dogwood between 2017 and 2021

ICBC’s car crash statistics shows that Dogwood Street was the site of 487 different crashes between 2017 and 2021.

Data released Tuesday showed that the north end of Dogwood Street was the site of the most motor vehicle incidents in the city at 72. The intersection of the Inland Island Highway and Willis Road was second with 61, followed by Dogwood and 2 ave with 53, Island Highway and Shoppers Row by Robert Ostler Park at third with 52, the Inland Island Highway and Jubilee had 51, the opposite end of Jubilee Parkway had 43, Merecroft and Dogwood had 40, 16 ave and Dogwood had 35, Hilchey Road and Dogwood at 34, and 16 ave and Tamarac st. rounds out the top ten at 32.

Just under 20 per cent of those 487 incidents on Dogwood street took place in 2021 (97).

While the data is not 100 per cent accurate due to rounding errors, where exactly the incidents took place, and the fact that verifying every location is not always possible.

