Oyster River Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Murray passes Mini, a 13-year-old chihuahua mix to Chief Bruce Green after rescuing her from the bottom of a well near Oyster River, B.C. on July 4, 2020. Image provided

Dog rescued from bottom of well by Oyster River Fire Department

Mini the chihuahua mix fell more than 20 feet

An elderly dog is safe and sound following a 20-foot tumble down a well over the weekend.

Mini, a 13-year-old chihuahua mix, was rescued by the Oyster River Volunteer Fire Department (ORFD) after falling through wood pieces covering a well on Fosgate Road Saturday afternoon.

ORFD Chief Bruce Green said the dog fell more than 20 feet down the well and needed help to get out.

The rescuers sent a ladder down the well along with a gas detector to ensure the environment was safe for Deputy Chief Chris Murray to enter.

Mini was able to stand on a piece of wood in the well while waiting for help.

Murray descended the ladder, scooped her up and returned to the surface.

“It was very happy to see him,” Green said.

One of the department’s volunteers is also a registered veterinary technician and checked Mini out, though she appeared to be OK, a visit to the vet was recommended.

It’s not the first time the department has been involved with a well rescue. Green recalls about eight years ago, they rescued a woman who had fallen down a well.

Oyster River Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Murray carries Mini, a 13-year-old chihuahua mix up a ladder from the bottom of a well near Oyster River, B.C. on July 4, 2020. Image provided

Mini the chihuahua mix is greeted on land after being rescued by the Oyster River Fire Department when she fell down a well on Fosgate Road on July 4, 2020. Image provided

