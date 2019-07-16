(MaxPixel)

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

A Port Renfrew man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was attacked on Monday morning.

The two-year-old German shepherd-husky cross had hot coffee poured on its face when it approached the 18-year-old suspect in Port Renfrew

There was no indication the man was in danger or the dog was acting in an aggressive manner, said RCMP Sgt. Clayton Weibe.

“For some reason, this young man chose to take a very poorly considered action and poured the hot coffee into the dog’s eyes,” Weibe said.

The dog is recovering from its injuries.

The man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island
Next story
Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Just Posted

Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

Accused face charges of attempt to possess stolen property

Island wolf population ‘reasonably secure,’ says researcher

Forestry practices, not predation by wolves, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

PHOTOS: Vancouver Island MusicFest showcases talent from across Canada and around the world

Eclectic line-up ranged from West African to Korean performers, along with rock and blues legends

Time to register for the Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge in Campbell River

Funds raised support women in need

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gather for the combination of classic cars and cool aircraft

Campbell River’s annual Wings & Wheels event held at city airport

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Most Read