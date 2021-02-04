Searchers are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Willow, a black Labradoodle that fled from a car involved in a fatal accident on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital on Jan. 31. (Submitted photo)

Dog missing from fatal accident scene in Duncan

Public asked to keep an eye out for Willow

Searchers are asking the public’s help in locating a black Labradoodle that escaped from a fatal crash on the grounds of the Cowichan District Hospital off Gibbins Road in the late hours of Jan. 31.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that one person in the car, which was overturned in the accident, was killed.

Another person in the vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries.

Gary Shade, a member of FLED (Find Lost & Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island), said someone approached the car shortly after the accident and opened the door in an effort to help the occupants.

He said that’s when the 10-month-old dog, named Willow, bolted from the vehicle and ran away.

Shade said he expects Willow is likely very frightened after the accident, and may be injured.

“There are two children who are very upset with the loss of Willow and really want him returned as soon as possible,” Shade said.

“There have been a number of sightings of Willow since then in the hospital area, with the latest one that seems pretty credible at about 8:30 a.m. [on Feb. 4] on Cliffs Road where he was spotted running through a yard in the direction of Government Street.”

Shade said that if anyone spots Willow, don’t approach him as he’s probably skittish and scared after the accident and will likely run away.

He said anyone who sees the dog should note his direction of travel and call FLED at 250-479-0911 or 250-213-1420 or email info@fledsearch.ca.

“He’s probably pretty hungry as well, so anyone who sees him might try to put some food out for him without making eye contact,” Shade said.


