Do you care if there’s open burning regulations in North Quadra Island?

The Strathcona Regional District is gathering feedback on open burning regulations for North Quadra Island. File photo by Paul Henderson – Black Press

Quadra Island residents and property owners can now share their opinions on the North Quadra Island Open Burning Feedback survey which is available online and was mailed to North Quadra property owners starting Feb. 12.

For the last couple of years, in response to a petition from Quadra Island residents, the Strathcona Regional District (SRD) has been investigating the possibility of enacting open burning regulations for residents and property owners in the northern part of Quadra Island.

To date, SRD staff have attended several community meetings to assess support for this proposal and have received mixed feedback. Since there appears to be a diversity of opinion on the matter of fire regulation for the north Quadra Island area, the SRD is conducting a formal survey of residents and property owners to better gauge the level of support for this initiative and to investigate costs. The results of the survey will either justify further investigation of this issue or, alternatively, indicate that there is insufficient interest to warrant further efforts by the Regional District.

“This is an opportunity for residents to express their opinions on an important topic that is presently managed by multiple overlapping jurisdictions,” SRD Electoral Area C Director Jim Abram said. “The survey is open to all Quadra Islanders and we hope that enough responses are received to give us a clear direction for the future.”

Surveys may be submitted by:

Mail – north Quadra Island addresses only. Return self-addressed envelope was included in SRD survey mailings.

OR

Online – all Quadra Island residents and property owners. Complete the fillable survey on www.srd.ca/open-burning-feedback.

Survey submissions must be received by Friday, March 27.

The SRD would like to hear opinions on this matter and even if you have provided feedback in the past to the SRD on this matter, your asked to still submit the questionnaire. All responses will be treated confidentially but you will be asked to provide the civic address of your property so that the SRD can properly correlate the data.

For more information on this project, visit www.srd.ca/open-burning-feedback or contact Shaun Koopman, SRD Protective Services Coordinator at 250-830-6702 or skoopman@srd.ca