Some of the tires brought up from the waters near Perkins Road. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Divers bring up more tires, crab traps and old bottles from the water

For the first five years of its annual clean-up of the waters of the Campbell River estuary, the Tyee Club of British Columbia focused on the stretch in front of its dock on Tyee Spit.

This year they moved across the estuary to add the area near the end of Perkins Road. They also combed the waters near their dock for tires and other material they missed.

“We’ve only done a third of the estuary,” said board member Phil Griffith. “We’re expanding out, and we’re not stopping until it’s done.”

In the new location, divers brought up a large pile of new tires, along with old bottles and cans, crab traps, a car battery and various other items.

“We’ve already got a little bit of everything this year again,” said board member Floyd Ross.

RELATED STORY: First Tyee of 2016 caught off Campbell River

RELATED STORY: Boaters violating Tyee Pool rules daily, say concerned rowers

Some of the material was litter, but in many cases with the tires, they had been used on docks as bumpers but eventually began to break down and dropped into the waters, eventually sinking to the bottom. They continue to break down and get into the food chain.

One obvious reason for the project is simply to remove junk that does not belong there. Another major benefit though is that getting rid of old tires and other items helps promote the growth of plant life on the bottom of the estuary, which in turn promotes the ecosystem for fish to survive.

“Once you remove those tires off the bottom, it gives the eelgrass the ability to grow, and that’s happening,” Ross said. “The more eelgrass there is, the more the fry fingerlings have places to hide from predators.”

RELATED STORY: New eelgrass in estuary thanks to city partnership with Tyee Club

The project has represented the efforts of many volunteers and groups working with the Tyee Club, with funding from the Campbell River Salmon Foundation, the Pacific Salmon Foundation and the Rotary Clubs of Campbell River. Other partners include Pacificus Biological Consulting, C&L Supply Rentals, the local dragon boat team and DiveSafe International, which sent divers to help bring up the junk from the bottom. Griffith also had a couple of volunteer students interested in biology from the Carihi fly fishing club to help out on the boats.

“It’s a community effort,” he added.

The clean-up first started when the club noticed some tires on the bottom of the estuary while it was replacing its wharf.

“We sent a diver down, we could see five or six tires, and the diver stopped sending them up when we hit 50,” Griffith said.

The club soon realized it was a problem for the estuary as a whole, even though the area looked pristine on the surface.

“We looked left and right … realized there’s been docks, left and right, and for the next few hundred yards, for 50 years, and everybody uses tires as bumpers,” he said.

Griffith emphasizes the aim is not hand out blame to anyone but to work as a group to clean up the area.

“We’re not pointing fingers at anybody, we’re just doing it,” he said.

Over the years, they have pulled up more than 500 tires from the 400-yard stretch below the surface inside the Tyee Spit, and the club estimates there are probably a couple of hundred more tires still down there, along with other refuse. They have also located three sunken boats and know there’s an old sailboat down there that will require a lot of effort to remove.

“One of these days we’re gonna get the sailboat off the bottom,” said Ross. “That’d be a major job…. We’re not quite sure how to get it up at this point…. but it will happen.”

 

An assortment of bottles, cans and other junk brought up by divers. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The estuary clean-up started six years ago when the Tyee Club noticed tires in the water while putting in its new dock. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Sentencing begins for indecent caller

Just Posted

Divers bring up more tires, crab traps and old bottles from the water

For the first five years of its annual clean-up of the waters… Continue reading

May thinks time is right for Greens to make gains

Green Party leader in Campbell River for event with local candidate Mark de Bruijn

Strathcona Regional District looking at pay hikes for board members

The Strathcona Regional District board is planning on a pay raise. At… Continue reading

City still fighting for long-term plan for Snowden

Another letter from the province without ‘tangible response’ spurs mayor to request in-person meeting

Willow Point Summer Market back for third go-round

Now accepting applications for ‘anything and everything,’ but specifically in need of entertainers

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Sentencing begins for indecent caller

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Most Read