‘Disturbance with a knife’ sends Campbell River man to hospital

Police attended what they are only calling ‘a disturbance with a knife’ that sent one man to hospital on Aug. 1 at 645 9th Avenue. Photo by David Gordon Koch, Campbell River Mirror

An incident that RCMP are only describing as “a disturbance involving a knife” has turned into a search for a woman who police believe is rsponsible for one man being sent to hospital last night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Aug 1, Campbell River RCMP coverged on 645 9th Avenue in response to a report of a “disturbance involving a knife,” according to RCMP media liason Const. Maury Tyre.

RCMP Forensics, Police Dog Services, Major Case Unit and General Duty personnel were utilized in the investigation.

One man was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in police custody due to ongoing investigations, but police say they are still looking to speak to the woman who left the scene prior to police arriving. The two are known to each other, Tyre says, and there is no danger to the public, but they are asking for information.

“We’d like to thank the public for their ongoing assistance in this investigation,” Tyre says. “The RCMP would like to ensure the public that this was an isolated incident between two individuals who are known to one another and there is no threat to the general public at large.”

RCMP are asking that anyone who may have information regarding this or any other investigation, call the Campbell River RCMP. If they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.