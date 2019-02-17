FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following his sentencing in New York. Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts. The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

He was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts.

The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017. He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles (64 kilometres) west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. It’s not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he’s currently staying. Emails were sent to the bureau, federal court in New York and Weiner’s lawyer requesting comment.

The bureau website shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14.

READ MORE: FBI director blasted by Democrats after probe revelation

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted sex offender on the run from B.C. halfway house found in Quebec

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity North Island wants to keep momentum going

Organization asks City of Campbell River for more land to build homes for young families

28 townhouses on the way to 525 Dogwood

Council approves latest phase of development, but not before expressing traffic concerns

Diver discovers possible historic anchor off Campbell River

The rusted, barnacle-encrusted anchor was wedged into the bottom off Quadra Island… Continue reading

Leigh wants Strathcona Regional District budget amended over water rates

Area D Director cites punitive water rates as a reason to slow down process

Cold weather puts pressure on homeless shelters in Campbell River

Salvation Army and Sobering Centre offer a total of 40 beds

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

He was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017

Canada’s Sharpe, Karker take women’s gold, silver in freestyle halfpipe

Sharpe was relaxed and animated between each run

B.C. communities push back against climate change damages campaign

Activists copying California case that was tossed out of court

Convicted sex offender on the run from B.C. halfway house found in Quebec

Joseph Davis was arrested early Sunday morning

B.C. VIEWS: Power politics wins over rational energy policy

B.C Hydro continues to face interference on rates

PR firm suspends contract with former B.C. premier amid groping accusation

Edelman says in a statement that Campbell has served as a special adviser to the firm since last July

James says B.C. budget puts priorities on NDP’s poverty, environment plans

She said she expected the government’s poverty reduction and climate change strategies to be priorities in the budget

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Most Read