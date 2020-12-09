Discovery Park to hold open house about landfill project

The landfill, to be located next to the square-shaped structure in the photo, needs to be approved by the ALC and the city. Photo courtesy Google Maps

A virtual open house meeting is being held on Dec. 10 concerning a landfill project proposed for Discovery Park industrial site north of Campbell River.

The project extends an existing landfill at the site, which will allow for the commercial disposal of contaminated soil. A landfill has been at the site since the Elk Falls mill was in operation, and the proposal seeks to increase its capacity and allow further commercial activity. The proposed extension falls is in the Agricultural Land Reserve and requires a rezoning by the City of Campbell River. The expansion of the landfill was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in 2006.

Residents of a nearby neighbourhood voiced their concerns to the Mirror about the project in November, which included leaching of contaminated water and the materials that would be allowed in the landfill.

“It’s got records of leaching in the past. It’s pretty scary. They talk about a lot of the contaminants that have made it down to the tidal flats,” said Timandra Coulter, who raised the issue with the Mirror last month. “They also say that there are improvements that could be made to that system, so what does that mean? What are the problems?”

Through the application process, the public will have multiple chances to voice their concerns to the city. Discovery Park will respond to concerns and questions during the open house on Thursday. The meeting will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

